THE WITCHER: Freya Allan's Ciri Begins Her Training In New Season 2 Stills

Following yesterday's first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in his new armor, Netflix has revealed a glimpse of Freya Allan as the returning Ciri, and the "Child of Light" is looking far more formidable...

Henry Cavill shared a first look at Geralt of Rivia in his snazzy new armor yesterday, and Netflix has now followed that up with a glimpse of Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan) as she'll appear in the upcoming second season of The Witcher.

Despite her growing power, Ciri was little more than a terrified girl when we last saw her in the Season 1 finale, but she's seems far more formidable here with a sword in her hand and a defiant look in her eye. Fans of the video game series should also appreciate her new hairstyle!

Is this also our first look inside Kaer Morhen? We know Geralt will bring Ciri to his childhood home to begin her training, so it seems like a pretty safe bet.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Despite the production delay, Season 2 of The Witcher reportedly remains on schedule and is set to premiere in 2021. Netflix recently announced that a six-part live-action prequel series titled Blood Origin and an animated movie are also in the works.

Will tomorrow bring us a look at Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, perhaps? Stay tuned for updates!