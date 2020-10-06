THE WITCHER Season 2 With Henry Cavill Reportedly Set To Resume Production In August

Back in March, when the worldwide shutdowns related to Covid-19 began, Netflix's The Witcher became the first major UK based production to completely shut down filming due to coronavirus concerns. We now have some idea when production can resume, and it may not be until the first week of August!
Season 2 still had over 4 months of filming remaining, which might now be futher eloganted due to a ban on crowd and sex scenes - both of which are vital for an adult fantasy show like this. So production might stretch until Christmas or even beyond as adjustments are made with the new restrictions in place.
Lead star Henry Cavill hasn't been idle. He recently teamed up with director Zack Snyder to announe the release of the Snyder Cut on HBO Max. Since then rumors have been rife about an immindent return to the role of Superman. Cavill himself posted a gym selfie on his Instagram recently, sparking speculation that he was getting in shape again to reprise the role.
There is an expectation that Season 2 will be released in Summer 2021 if all goes to plan - 20 months after the release of the first Season in December 2019.
The Witcher stars
Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Anya Chalotra as Yennefer
Freya Allan as Ciri
Joey Batey as Jaskier
Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold
Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo
MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries
Eamon Farren as Cahir
Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]