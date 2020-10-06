THE WITCHER Season 2 With Henry Cavill Reportedly Set To Resume Production In August

Season 2 of The Witcher was stopped in its tracks due to Covid-19. The fantasy adaptation had been shooting in The UK at the time, and we now have an update relating to when production might resume...

Back in March, when the worldwide shutdowns related to Covid-19 began, Netflix's The Witcher became the first major UK based production to completely shut down filming due to coronavirus concerns. We now have some idea when production can resume, and it may not be until the first week of August!

Season 2 still had over 4 months of filming remaining, which might now be futher eloganted due to a ban on crowd and sex scenes - both of which are vital for an adult fantasy show like this. So production might stretch until Christmas or even beyond as adjustments are made with the new restrictions in place.

Lead star Henry Cavill hasn't been idle. He recently teamed up with director Zack Snyder to announe the release of the Snyder Cut on HBO Max. Since then rumors have been rife about an immindent return to the role of Superman. Cavill himself posted a gym selfie on his Instagram recently, sparking speculation that he was getting in shape again to reprise the role.

There is an expectation that Season 2 will be released in Summer 2021 if all goes to plan - 20 months after the release of the first Season in December 2019.

The Witcher stars

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer

Freya Allan as Ciri

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold

Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo

MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries

Eamon Farren as Cahir

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz