OBI-WAN KENOBI Disney+ Series Casting Call May Confirm Young Luke And Leia

A new casting call for the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series might just confirm that younger versions of Luke and Leia will feature.

According to the Illuminerdi, Lucasfilm is currently searching for a "(Girl) Caucasian, 8-11 years old, to portray a precocious girl," and a "(Boy) Caucasian, 8-11 years old, to portray a precocious boy." While this is far from confirmation that these kids will be the children of Anakin and Padme, it seems like a pretty safe bet!

Previous reports have indicated that Luke would appear - watching over the budding Jedi is the reason "Ben" has exiled himself on Tatooine, after all - but this is the first indication we've had that his twin sister may also be involved. Will we see Kenobi leave Tatooine to pay a visit to his old ally Bail Organa and his adopted daughter on Alderaan, perhaps?

A recent update suggested that production on Obi-Wan is scheduled to commence in Los Angeles next March, so hopefully we'll get official confirmation of the Skywalker twins' involvement via a casting announcement before year's end.

