OBI-WAN KENOBI Series On Disney+ May Be Looking To Cast A Young Luke Skywalker...And Leia Organa!

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ is finally starting to come together, and following the news that the show will be set eight years after Revenge of the Sith and eleven years before A New Hope, a very interesting new rumour has begun to do the rounds to kick off the New Year.

"Blonde male talent, aged 8–11, with blue eyes, and brunette female talent, aged 8–11, with brown eyes is wanted." According to Backstage , the TV show may be looking to cast a

Obi-Wan Kenobi isn't specifically mentioned, but this casting call comes shortly after reports that the spinoff will feature a younger actor playing Luke Skywalker. The possible mention of Leia Organa, however, is definitely a surprise and could point to the Jedi Master paying a visit to Alderaan.

Luke's involvement isn't a major surprise, though, especially as Obi-Wan went to Tatooine in order to protect the youngster from The Emperor and Darth Vader. Joel Edgerton has pretty much been confirmed to appear as Lars Owen too, but the prospect of spending time with a young Leia is even more exciting, especially as we've never really seen much of her life on her home planet.

This is just a rumour for now, but with The Mandalorian receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike, there's a lot of excitement to see what Disney+ is going to do with the Star Wars franchise next.

