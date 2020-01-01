 OBI-WAN KENOBI Series On Disney+ May Be Looking To Cast A Young Luke Skywalker...And Leia Organa!
Obi-Wan Kenobi Headlines

OBI-WAN KENOBI Series On Disney+ May Be Looking To Cast A Young Luke Skywalker...And Leia Organa!

OBI-WAN KENOBI Series On Disney+ May Be Looking To Cast A Young Luke Skywalker...And Leia Organa!

We know that Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor is set eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, and it now appears as if Lucasfilm is looking to cast the Star Wars franchise's iconic twins.

Josh Wilding | 1/1/2020
Filed Under: "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Source: Backstage
The Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ is finally starting to come together, and following the news that the show will be set eight years after Revenge of the Sith and eleven years before A New Hope, a very interesting new rumour has begun to do the rounds to kick off the New Year. 
 
According to Backstage, the TV show may be looking to cast a "Blonde male talent, aged 8–11, with blue eyes, and brunette female talent, aged 8–11, with brown eyes is wanted." 
 
Obi-Wan Kenobi isn't specifically mentioned, but this casting call comes shortly after reports that the spinoff will feature a younger actor playing Luke Skywalker. The possible mention of Leia Organa, however, is definitely a surprise and could point to the Jedi Master paying a visit to Alderaan.
 
Luke's involvement isn't a major surprise, though, especially as Obi-Wan went to Tatooine in order to protect the youngster from The Emperor and Darth Vader. Joel Edgerton has pretty much been confirmed to appear as Lars Owen too, but the prospect of spending time with a young Leia is even more exciting, especially as we've never really seen much of her life on her home planet. 
 
This is just a rumour for now, but with The Mandalorian receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike, there's a lot of excitement to see what Disney+ is going to do with the Star Wars franchise next. 

Hit the "View List" button to check out stills from the season
finale of The Mandalorian (along with previous episodes).


 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Continue scrolling to check out stills and concept art from Chapters 1 - 5 of The Mandalorian!


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Chapter 3. The Child and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 3. Werner Herzog is the Client in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Chapter 3. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 

 
Chapter 3. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 1. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 1. The Child is a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests. THE MANDALORIAN streams exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+.
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Jawa in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Chapter 2 Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Nick Nolte is the voice of Kuiil in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+. © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Taika Waititi is the voice if IG-11 and Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Brian Posehn is Driver in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Emily Swallow is the Armorer in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Horatio Saenz is the Mythrol in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Nick Nolte is Kuiil in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+
 
Caption : Werner Herzog is the Client in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : IG-11 (Taika Waititi) and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Taika Waititi is IG-11 in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2109 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Ugnaught Kuiil in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Copyright : (C) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Scene from the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in Lucasfilm™s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Melinda Sue Gordon Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : Greef (Carl Weathers) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Melinda Sue Gordon Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 
Caption : The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : François Duhamel Copyright : © 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
 

 

 








 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 










 

 







 
Image
 
Image
 
Image
 
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...