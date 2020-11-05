THE MANDALORIAN: Boba Fett Will Reportedly Have A Much Bigger Role In The Third Season

We know Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett won't have a major part to play in the second season of The Mandalorian , but a new report indicates that the iconic mercenary will have a lot more to do in Season 3...

The internet is still buzzing about the news that Boba Fett will return for Disney+'s The Mandalorian, but it doesn't look like we'll be seeing a whole lot of Temuera Morrison as the ruthless bounty hunter in the upcoming second season.

The initial trade report mentioned that Fett probably wouldn't have a large role to play in Season 2, and there's a rumor doing the rounds that both he and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) will only actually feature in a single episode. That remains to be seen, but it does sound like Jon Favreau and co. are simply laying the groundwork for these fan-favorite characters to claim more of the spotlight later on.

According to The Direct, Morrison will reprise the role of Boba Fett for the already in-development third season of the live-action Star Wars series, and he will have a far more significant part to play in Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) story.

This is just a rumor for now, but it does fit with what we already know about Fett's reintroduction to the galaxy far, far away, along with how the first season of The Mandalorian handled characters such as Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who are both expected to have more substantial roles in the upcoming season.

How do you guys think Boba Fett will factor into The Mandalorian Season 2? Let us know in the comments.