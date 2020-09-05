THE MANDALORIAN: Could Temuera Morrison Play Boba Fett AND Captain Rex In Season 2?

We found out last night that Temuera Morrison had joined the cast of The Mandalorian Season 2 as iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, but is there a chance he may also play The Clone Wars favorite Captain Rex?

The news that Temuera Morrison (Aquaman, Once Were Warriors) would be playing Boba Fett in the second season of The Mandalorian broke last night, but the internet is now abuzz with a rumor that the Kiwi actor might also be playing Captain Rex.

As any Star Wars fan worth their salt will know, Boba's father Jango's DNA was used to create the clone army of the Republic (later the Empire), which means that Captain Rex would look practically identical to the Morrison's Attack of the Clones character.

Cinelinx's Jordan Maison sent out the following Tweet after THR's original report.

*Looks around*



*Whispers a small tidbit I also heard*



Boba Fett isn’t the only role Temuera Morrison will play in the show....#StarWars — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) May 8, 2020

Then, in Nerdist's coverage of the news they mention that reliable sources have indicated that Morrison will indeed pull double-duty as Fett and the loyal clone soldier.

There's not a whole lot to this (yet), but this would be a great opportunity to introduce Rex along with Ahsoka Tano. We first saw The Captain in The Clone Wars before he returned in Star Wars Rebels, and he's been a loyal companion to Anakin Skywalker's former apprentice for many years.

In the recent final season of The Clone Wars, we saw how Tano helped him to retian his free will in the aftermath of Order 66. So, If Rosario Dawson is indeed playing Ahsoka in Season 2 of the Disney+ Star Wars series, it would make sense to see Rex by her side.

This is obviously just a rumor for now, but hopefully we'll get some more details soon. For now, let us know what you think in the usual place.