THE MANDALORIAN: Giancarlo Esposito Teases Bigger Role For Moff Gideon In Season 2 And The Villain's Plan





The first season of The Mandalorian ended with Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon making it clear that he wants to get his hands on The Child...by any means necessary. While he wields the legendary Darksaber, his motivations remain a mystery, but many fans suspect that he'll play a key role in bringing Emperor Palpatine back from the dead or forming The First Order. We'll have to wait and see on that front, but during a recent interview, Esposito dropped some interesting clues about the villain's motivations and what that could mean in season two.

"Like any great leader or scientist - clue, clue, clue - with someone who is advanced in a certain way, yeah, you could want to be their best friend, or you could want to co-opt what is inside them to figure out how to make all of us a little better at humanity. So it's that power and control of a Moff leader who is trying to put the universe back together. But, how does he know everything?"



"How does he know everything that's going on?" the actor continues. "He's a very interesting character and I'm so honored to be a part of this production."



So, yeah, it definitely sounds like the Moff is another scientist who wants Baby Yoda for nefarious means and that could tie into the technology we saw Palpatine was using to create Supreme Leader Snoke and, presumably, keep himself alive. Season two doesn't air until the Fall, so we'll have to wait and see on that front (Esposito does confirm that he'll have a larger role moving forward, though).



The Title And Opening Crawl

The iron grip of the FIRST ORDER has spread to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Only a few scattered planets remain unoccupied. Traitorous acts are punishable by death.

Determined to suffocate a growing unrest, Supreme Leader KYLO REN has silenced all communication between neighboring systems.

Led by GENERAL LEIA ORGANA, the Resistance has planned a secret mission to prevent their annihilation and forge a path to freedom...



Colin Trevorrow's Episode IX would have been titled Duel of the Fates, and that's obviously a reference to the iconic piece of music that played over the battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace.The opening crawl, meanwhile, reads as follows: