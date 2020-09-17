THE MANDALORIAN Season 1 Picked Up Five Big Awards During Last Night's Creative Arts Emmy Awards

The Creative Arts Emmy Ceremony is designed to honour the technical achievements of TV shows, and it was a good night for The Mandalorian with a total of five big wins! Find out more details right here...

Last night, The Mandalorian secured what is likely to be the first batch of many Emmy Awards. The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards honour the technical aspects of television, so it's no great surprise the Disney+ series performed so well (it makes use of a lot of groundbreaking technology).

The main Emmy Awards ceremony takes place this Sunday, and will obviously be a virtual event given the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mandalorian is up for a total of 15 Emmy awards, and is likely to walk away with a fair few of them this weekend. Star Wars has had success at the show in the past, picking up wins for The Clone Wars and nominations for Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: Resistance.

Needless to say, it shouldn't surprise you that one of the awards The Mandalorian picked up last night was for Outstanding Special Visual Effects (The Child is, of course, a masterpiece).

Check out the full list of wins below:

