THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Adds BATTLESTAR GALACTICA's Katee Sackhoff As Bo-Katan Kryze!

The second season of The Mandalorian has reportedly added Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff as a live-action incarnation of the fan-favorite character she voiced in The Clone Wars , Bo-Katan Kryze!

Following the news that The Mandalorian will feature the return of Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano, it's been revealed that the upcoming second season of Disney+'s Star Wars series will also see the live-action debut of another popular character first introduced in animated form.

According to /Film, Katee Sackhoff has been cast as Bo-Katan Kryze.

The Battlestar Galactica and Riddick actress provided the voice for this Mandalorian warrior when she made her debut in The Clone Wars animated series, and then again when she appeared in Star Wars Rebels. Apparently, Sackhoff has already filmed her scenes, as she finished up work on the show back in February before production was forced to shut down.

We're not sure exactly how Bo-Katan will be re-introduced to the galaxy far, far away, but her involvement in The Mandalorian does make sense since she was the last person to wield the Darksaber we saw in Moff Gideon's hand in the Season 1 finale.

The likes of Fett, Ahsoka and (possibly) Sabine Wren are not expected to have significant roles in this upcoming season, so we would assume it'll be the same for Kryze, with her episode(s) setting up a more substantial arc down the line.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is still currently set to premiere on Disney+ this October.