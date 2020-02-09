THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Gets An Official Disney+ Premiere Date; New Key Art Revealed

We finally have an official return date for the first ever live-action Star Wars TV series, as Disney+ has announced that Season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere on the streaming service this October...

Fans have been anxiously awaiting official word on the return of acclaimed live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and it's now been announced that Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 30!

We also have some new key art featuring the titular bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and The Child, aka "Baby Yoda."

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

There were rumors that the first trailer was scheduled to debut last week, but that obviously never happened. We're now hearing that the teaser was delayed for whatever reason, but all of these reports feel like speculation and educated guesses to us. The bottom line is this: Disney will release the damn thing when they're good and ready!

This announcement obviously bodes well for a trailer coming our way relatively soon, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will see the return of Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. We'll also (hopefully) see the debuts of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth.