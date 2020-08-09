THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 Stills Reunite Some Familiar Faces From Season 1 And Highlight The Child

The first official stills from The Mandalorian season two are finally here, and as well as the return of some familiar faces, we get to see plenty of cool new shots of both Mando and the adorable Child...

Following the release of those awesome covers, Entertainment Weekly has shared the first official stills from season two of The Mandalorian. They don't give too much away, but The Child is sticking close to Din Djarin in what appears to be a return to Tatooine if that speeder is any indication.

We also get to see the return of Greef Karga and Cara Dune, and if the former's appearance is any indication, it seems some time may have passed between season one and season two.

Talking to the site about what's to come, Gina Carano weighed in on all those casting rumours, stating: "Some of them are true, some are not sure. I have no question fans are going to like this season even more - everything’s in there. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re going to get to see things you’ve always wanted to see."

As for what Karga will be getting up to now he's aligned with Dune, Carl Weathers chose his words carefully, explaining that he's now "on a quest to be more legitimate," adding, "but I'm not sure there isn't something in the back of his mind that isn't more self-involved." He and Dune have grown so close by this point, though, they can "almost finish each other’s sentences."

Check out these first look images from The Mandalorian season two below:

