SUPERNATURAL Season 15 Promo Poster Teases The Upcoming Final Batch Of Episodes

Supernatural returns to The CW on October 8th for its final seven episodes, and a new promo poster reunites the show's four heroes: Dean and Sam Winchester, along with Jack and Castiel. Check it out...

Supernatural has been on the air for fifteen years, but all good things must come to an end, and that's exactly what's going to happen later this year. After COVID-19 halted production, work recently resumed (and wrapped) on The CW series, and we can now look forward to finally getting to see how things end once the series returns on October 8th.

To hype the show's return, the network has released a new teaser poster putting the spotlight on Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), his brother Sam (Jared Padalecki), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert).

The heroes all look suitably moody, and if this is the final poster we get for Supernatural, then it's a fitting one! No one really knows how things will play out for Sam and Dean, but the hope is that they get some sort of happy ending...after all, they've been through hell and back over the years (literally).

We'll just have to wait and see, but Supernatural has had a historic run on television, and thanks to Ackles, there's already talk of the cast reuniting for one more ride somewhere down the line.

Check out the poster below:

