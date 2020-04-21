VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Gets A Sufficiently Scary Official Title Treatment

Earlier today, Sony Pictures officially revealed that the upcoming Venom sequel will be titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage and announced a significant delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pushing the film back from October to June 25, 2021.
The upcoming Marvel sequel will see Academy Award-nominee Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises; Inception) return as the titular antihero with an all-star supporting cast consisting of 3x Academy Award-nominee Woody Harrelson (True Detective; Zombieland) as Carnage, 4x Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams (Blue Valentine; Fosse/Verdon) as Anne Weying, Reid Scott (Veep; Late Night) as Dan Lewis, and Academy Award-nominee Naomie Harris (No Time to Die; Moonlight) as Shriek. Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Snatch) and Sean Delaney (Killing Eve; Midsomer Murders) have also been cast in a pair of undisclosed roles.
Golden Globe-nominee Andy Serkis (Breathe; Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) is directing from a screenplay from Kelly Marcel (Venom; Fifty Shades of Grey).
While plot details are being kept under wraps, the film will feature the live-action debut of one of Spider-Man's most deadly foes, Carnage, and will pit him against Venom in a battle for the ages.
