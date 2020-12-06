10 Most Must-See Trailers From Sony's PLAYSTATION 5 Reveal Event

Yesterday, Sony unleashed the first wave of games coming to the PlayStation 5, and the CBM team has rounded up our favourites, with titles including Horizon , Resident Evil , and a cat wearing a backpack!

After a slight delay, Sony pulled back the curtain on the PlayStation 5 last night, and an entire wave of games were revealed in the process. Some look a little weird, others could end up eventually being dubbed masterpieces, and a few do appear as if they could serve as groundbreaking new entries for this next generation of consoles. To celebrate the event, we here at CBM have rounded up our favorite trailers to bring you a closer look at what they reveal, and to share our take on what they could mean for the PS5. At the moment, the console is overshadowing the Xbox Series X, but Microsoft could still one up the competition as a few of Sony's announcements, like Grand Theft Auto V being re-released for the third time in seven years, landed with a thud when it kicked off the presentation. We think you'll dig the trailers in this feature, however, as these all look like games worthy of being day one purchases when they launch in 2020/21. To take a deep dive into this feature, you just need to use the NEXT button below to check it out!



Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats. Coming to PlayStation 5. Ruby's Take: Visually, this game looks jaw-dropping, and fans of the franchise are understandably thrilled to see it arrive on the PS5. If we're given the chance to explore that island, it's clear that it will be like being transported to a whole new world, and it makes us think back to when Uncharted: Drake's Fortune was released on PS3, a game unlike anything we had seen before.



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ruby's Take: Not even a brief synopsis has been released for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but the amazing gameplay footage above tells us all we need to know about this long overdue sequel. It's looking like we'll get the chance to play as a female character this time around, while the way the game seamlessly moves from one environment to the next makes it look like a playable Pixar film.



Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Revealing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a new adventure from Insomniac Games coming to PlayStation 5. Ruby's Take: The biggest surprise out of last night's PS5 reveal was Spider-Man: Miles Morales, an unexpected continuation of the PlayStation franchise which will highlight that title character. With no word on villains, the length of the story, or even how this affects Spider-Man 2, it's possible this will be a glorified expansion pack. We'd love to be front on that front, however, as a lengthy adventure revolving around Miles Morales is difficult not to get excited about.



Resident Evil Village Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021! Ruby's Take: A new Resident Evil game? Sign us up! Village looks like both a departure from previous games and one that homages what comes before, and that seems like a perfect combination. It looks both sinister and terrifying, and the arrival of a familiar face at the end of the trailer is going to get longtime fans massively excited.



Gran Turismo 7 Gran Turismo™ 7 builds on 22 years of experience to bring you the best features from the history of the franchise. Ruby's Take: The Gran Turismo games are a little sterile and clinical for some racing fans, but this does look beautiful, and it appears to be as technical in nature as the last six games in the series. The PS3 launched with Motorstorm, a fun racing game which made use of groundbreaking technology at the time to make vehicles have an impact on their surroundings. It doesn't look like the PS5 will have a similarly arcade-style title at launch, so Gran Turismo 7 will have to do.



Hitman 3 Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career in HITMAN 3, the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Available in January 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC. Ruby's Take: Hitman 3 promises to conclude the current trilogy of games, and definitely looks like the wildest chapter yet. Climbing up Dubai's Burj Khalifa to reach your target looks utterly insane, and should make that final kill beyond satisfying...even if the escape will be hard! Clearly, the plan is to pull out all the stops with Hitman 3, and it's just a shame it's not a launch title.



NBA 2K21 Check out this first look at NBA 2K21 running in-engine on PlayStation 5. NBA 2K21 is built from the ground up to fully utilize the incredible power, speed, and technology of PS5. Ruby's Take: A sports game like this isn't a title we would usually cover here on CBM, but look at that glorious, glorious sweat! It might be the most realistic sweat we've ever seen in a game and, uh, it's everywhere. The face, the arms, the legs...there's just so much damn sweat! If that's an indication of what to expect from the PS5, sweat could be the console's (sweaty) new mascot.



Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It will be a simultaneous release on console and PC (Epic Games Store). Ruby's Take: This initial lineup of PlayStation games is definitely heavy on nostalgia, and bringing this PS1 classic back for the next generation of consoles will surely entice a lot of lapsed gamers to pick up the sure to be pricey new console. Can it live up to what preceded it? Soulstorm certainly seems like a worthy successor if this first footage is any indication, but the graphics don't look as polished in places as we might have liked for a PlayStation 5 title.



Stray Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home. Ruby's Take: It's a cat with a backpack...what more is there to say?

