WONDER WOMAN 1984 Is Still Slated For Theatrical Release But A Delay Isn't Off The Table (A PVOD Debut Is)

WarnerMedia Studios head Ann Sarnoff has commented on plans for Wonder Woman 1984 , making it clear that it's still destined for theaters and not PVOD platforms. Could the sequel be delayed again, though?

The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group head Ann Sarnoff and the trade certainly didn't shy away from asking some hard-hitting questions. With Wonder Woman 1984 now just weeks away, will the DC Comics sequel still debut as planned?

"We are still figuring out the strategy for all of our movies," Sarnoff responded. "We have quite a lot done. Obviously, Wonder Woman 1984 is up next. For now, it is where it is. Like I said earlier, certain movies deserve to be on the big screen. My belief is Wonder Woman is one of those."

In other words, Wonder Woman 1984 won't be following in the footsteps of Mulan by heading to a streaming service and, for now, Warner Bros. clearly remains committed to the theatrical experience.

Prior to this question, Sarnoff was asked whether a PVOD release for Tenet was ever considered, and it seems that was always off the table. "No. It is a remarkable, cinematic, beautiful film. It is so impactful. It is a movie meant for the big screen. I’m very proud of our approach. A lot of people are pushing stuff into next year. Tenet absolutely deserves to be seen in theaters."

With any luck, by the time Wonder Woman 1984 is released, we'll be able to watch the movie safely, as theaters across the globe are slowly reopening (however, not even Batman is safe from the virus).