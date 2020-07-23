THE NEW MUTANTS: Check Out A New Poster From Legendary Marvel Comics Artist Bill Sienkiewicz

Today's [email protected] panel for Josh Boone's The New Mutants debuted a new trailer and the intense opening scene of the X-Men spinoff, and now we have some promo posters that were shared by the movie's official social media accounts.

Most of these are fan-made, but the first one comes courtesy of acclaimed Marvel Comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz (Moon Knight, Elektra Assassin), who's re-imagined his own cover for issue #18 of the comic series. While the original only featured Mirage (Blu Hunt) with the Demon Bear lurking in the background, here she's joined by her fellow children of the atom, Rahne/Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sam/Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), Ilyana/Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Roberto/Sunspot (Henry Zaga).

Sienkiewicz recently confirmed that he also provided the artwork for the movie's closing credits sequence.

The New Mutants is still scheduled to hit theaters on August 8, but the studio will almost certainly make some changes to its release date. What was believed to be a leaked TV spot appeared to confirm that the movie will be heading to Disney+ on September 4, and despite Disney's claims that the promo was a fake, many remain convinced that it's the real deal.

Until we hear otherwise, we're just going to have to take their word for it.