THE NEW MUTANTS Embrace The Horror Vibes On This New Poster For The X-MEN Spinoff

Josh Boone's The New Mutants is set to hit theaters this April, and a new poster for the X-Men spinoff has now been released which leans heavily into the horror aesthetic of the movie. Take a look...

The New Mutants looked like it may never see the light of day (at least not on the big screen), but following the release of a brand new trailer early last month, the movie is well on track for its April 3rd release.



Disney will likely begin to amp up promotion over the next month, and following X-Men-related release we see for quite some time.



The promo image features all five members of the young team (Cannonball, Magik, Sunspot, Mirage and Wolfsbane) with glowing eyes, and leans heavily into the horror aesthetic we've been told the movie will embrace.







Tell us, are you looking forward to New Mutants? Let us know in the comments



To see all of the cast members at once, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!



Blu Hunt As Danielle Moonstar/Mirage



Mirage was the main focus of The Demon Bear Saga, and it's been confirmed that the character will also take the lead in The New Mutants movie, which will loosely adapt the popular comic book arc.



Danielle Moonstar is a powerful telepath, with the ability to project vivid images/illusions into her opponents' minds. Though unconfirmed, there's a pretty good chance Mirage is the one responsible for the terrifying visions the others are plagued by in the trailer. In the comics, she takes the shy Rahne Sinclair under her wing and the two become close friends.



Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane



In the comics, Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, is a young a Scottish girl struggling to reconcile her staunch religious beliefs with her ability to transform into a werewolf. She's shy, sheltered and nervous for the most part, but a much darker side is unleashed when the wolf takes over.



Rahne is close with Mirage and Cannonball (whom she has a crush on), but weary of Magik because of her outspoken personality and demonic powers.



Henry Zaga As Roberto da Costa/Sunspot

Roberto da Costa is a brash Brazilian mutant with the ability to channel the sun's energy and gain great strength in the process. He's arrogant and hot-headed, but also fearless and protective of his teammates.



In the comics, he finds himself at odds with pretty much all of his colleagues, though he does develop a friendship/rivalry with Cannonball.



Charlie Heaton As Sam Guthrie/Cannonball



Sam Guthrie is the eldest of a large Kentucky coal mining family and the epitome of a southern gent. Sam has the ability to fly at jet speeds while creating an impenetrable force-field, earning him the codename Cannonball.



He co-leads the team with Mirage in the comics, and develops an uneasy friendship with Sunspot. He also looks upon Wolfsbane as a Little sister, unaware that she harbours romantic feelings for him.



