THE NEW MUTANTS Has Been Given A New Release Date; Will Now Hit Theaters This August

Despite a recent Amazon listing leading to speculation that The New Mutants would be heading straight to VOD, Josh Boone's perennially delayed X-Men spinoff has now been given a theatrical release date...

After numerous delays and rumors that the movie would be released straight to VOD, Disney has given Josh Boone's The New Mutants a new theatrical release date.

The X-Men spinoff will now make its way into theaters on August 28th, 2020.

Fans had been wondering about the status of the movie since it was removed from its theatrical release schedule (it was actually supposed to hit theaters last month) after the mass COVID-19-related production delays and postponements, and a recent Amazon listing seemed to confirm that it would indeed be heading straight to on demand platforms.

It seems crazy to think that The New Mutants was actually filmed back in 2017, but fans of the troubled children of the atom will finally - hopefully - get to see them in action later this year.

Theaters are expected to begin re-opening their doors over the next couple of months in many locations, but that doesn't mean audiences are going to be comfortable venturing into them, and there's a lot of speculation that the major tentpoles scheduled for summer releases, Wonder Woman 1984 and Mulan among them, will ultimately wind up shifting dates again.

Disney will now be keeping a very close eye on how Tenet, in particular, fares, as the Christopher Nolan thriller will (supposedly) be first out of the blocks this July.