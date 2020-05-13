THE NEW MUTANTS: The Version Coming To Theaters In August Is The Same One Test Audiences Saw In 2017

Earlier today, we learned that The New Mutants has secured yet another release date, and a new report sheds some light on which version of the movie we're going to see in theaters later this year...

The New Mutants has been hit by delay after delay and, believe it or not, was actually shot back in 2017. Initially scheduled for an April 13th, 2018 debut, it was pushed back several times before Disney (who had acquired Twentieth Century Fox by that point) scheduled it for earlier this year. The COVID-19 pandemic changed things yet again, though, but we now know that the Marvel movie will reach theaters - assuming they're open - this summer. However, back when it was moved to August 2nd, 2019, it was suggested that The New Mutants was set to undergo extensive reshoots. Apparently, the plan was to add new characters and change the film's tone, but The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that they never took place. As a result, "the film remains largely what test audiences saw back in 2017, but with finished visual effects." In other words, we're getting the cut director Josh Boone originally delivered to Fox before the studio decided to make a host of changes. That doesn't mean it's going to be bad, of course, as we saw the studio make a lot of major errors with these Marvel Comics adaptations over the years. There's no denying that it's going to be fun seeing the original cut of The New Mutants, and we now just have to hope that things are normal enough for us to be able to watch it on the big screen. Click on the "Next" button below for some

spoilery new details about The New Mutants!

The Demon Bear According to the magazine, "The New Mutants begins with Dani dreaming of a night a mysterious force - later revealed as the Demon Bear - attacked her home on a Cheyenne Nation reservation during a snowstorm." They're shown being pursued through their home, but the monster itself is never actually fully revealed (its just hinted at). Interestingly, it's not until the end of the film that "[Dani] discovers that the bear casting a shadow across her life is the product of her own troubles psyche." If this all sounds familiar, it's likely because director Josh Boone is clearly following the comic books!



Magik's Dark Past The New Mutants is going to be PG-13, but it definitely sounds like it could veer into R-Rated territory. We've already shared some images of the terrifying Smiley Men (you can check those out by clicking HERE), and it's now been confirmed that they will pursue the heroes through the hospital. However, the reason for their existence is both unsettling and definitely surprising. "[Drawn] from Ilyana’s tortured past, these 7 foot tall creatures have dangling limbs and hideously grinning faces." According to Boone, "There were things we didn’t want to directly speak about, like sex trafficking, so we found a way to personify them the way a child might remember."



Wolfsbane's Transformation As you may have noticed in what little we've seen from The New Mutants, Wolfsbane has a "W" branded on her neck. Apparently, we actually see her get that, so the movie is obviously going to delve into the origin stories of these mutant characters. Here's where things get really interesting, though. It's said that the character's "wolf" form is portrayed with the use of a the same, real-life wolf/dog that appeared in 2018's Alpha. "Rahne fights the bear in the form of her lycanthropic counterpart, Wolfsbane," according to the magazine. "Maisie Williams wore nail and teeth extensions." Clearly, we'll see a couple of versions of the character in the film, and that's definitely an exciting prospect.



Lockheed We've been hearing rumblings that the alien dragon Lockheed could make some sort of appearance in The New Mutants, but that's now been confirmed by the magazine. There are still no official images of Illyana's alien friend, but we do know a little more about what he'll be getting up to in the movie. "Method Studios also brought to life the animated character Lockheed, a little pet dragon who spends much of his time perched on Illyana’s shoulder," the magazine confirms in its feature. Unfortunately, no further information is revealed about how Lockheed comes into Magik's life. However, we can probably safely assume that it has something to do with the hero's visit to Limbo.



The Hospital After the aforementioned nightmare Dani Moonstar has, she wakes up to find herself in the hospital run by Dr. Cecilia Reyes. It's then that she meets both her fellow mutant inmates and the doctor. "Inside the hospital, Dr. Reyes keeps watch on her mutant captives from a central control room, where dozens of old-school cathode ray tube monitors display CCTV feeds from across the entire campus," the magazine explains. "The cameras have the ability to monitor each mutants health including organs/vital signs and they have overlays showing their body systems etc." Initially, fans suspected that Reyes would be tied to Mister Sinister in some way, but it doesn't sound like she will have anyone pulling her strings when we finally meet her in The New Mutants.



The Villainous Dr. Cecilia Reyes "Only in the film's final act do the five young mutants realize the potential of their powers in a high-stakes battle against not only their captor, Dr. Reyes, but also the giant demon bear who’s supernatural presence has been growing throughout the film," reads a makeshift synopsis of sorts. "However, it's just before the bear makes his dramatic entrance Reyes reveals her own mutant power: the ability to create a smothering force field which she throws around Dani and her companions." Brace yourself for spoilers with this next bit, though, as her final fate is revealed! "Reyes is distracted from smothering the mutants by a snow storm building outside. As the storm closes in, the demon bear bursts through a wall and swallows her whole." Ouch!



This is an awesome shot of Magik, and it's clear that as we follow her story in The New Mutants, Illyana Rasputin will gain control over her powers and become the badass we know from the comics. As well as the mystical armour which has appeared down Magik's arm, we also see the Soulsword.



We mentioned this above, but as you can see, Reyes is using her powers to try to kill the mutants who have come into her "care." She looks like she's in a bad way here, though. Reyes was an unexpected choice of villain for The New Mutants, and it will be interesting to see how her motivations are explained here, especially as she's clearly a mutant too.



Demon Bear has invaded this hospital, and it seemingly lies in ruins as a result. It looks like that's Magik the monster has come face to face with, and we're pretty sure she's the one who destroys him. Time will tell on that front, of course, but Demon Bear definitely makes for a very cool visual on screen.

