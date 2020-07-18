TROLLS WORLD TOUR & THE OUTPOST Claim The Top Two Spots On DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 List

For the second consecutive week, Trolls World Tour was the #1 film on DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 list, with The Outpost finishing second and Paramount's Yellowstone rounding out the top five.

As many major theater chains remain closed indefinitely with no major releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list earlier this year, which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

This week, Universal's Trolls World Tour repeated as the top film, continuing its surprisingly stellar run on home video. Then, Screen Media's critically acclaimed war drama The Outpost, which stars Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious), leapfrogged Paramount's Yellowstone to take #2. The three seasons of the Kevin Costner-fronted series finished in three through five.

The rest of the top ten featured some familiar names with Universal's The Invisible Man in sixth, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog in seventh, Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level in eighth, Lionsgate's Force of Nature in ninth, and Universal's The Hunt in tenth.

For the week of July 16, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list:

Trolls World Tour (Universal) The Outpost (Screen Media Films) Yellowstone: SSN 3 (Paramount) Yellowstone: SSN 1 (Paramount) Yellowstone: SSN 2 (Paramount) The Invisible Man (Universal, 2020) Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) Force of Nature (Lionsgate) The Hunt (Universal) Bad Boys for Life (Sony) The Gentlemen (STX, Universal 2019) The Call of the Wild (Disney, 2020) Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (WB) 1917 (Universal) Jungle Beat: The Movie (Sandcastle Studios & Sunrise Productions) Harry Potter (WB, complete 8-film Collection) Bloodshot (Sony, 2020) Spies in Disguise (Fox) Dolittle (Universal)

Source | DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group

Includes U.S. Digital Sales, Digital Rentals (VOD), DVD & Blu-ray for week ended 7.11.20