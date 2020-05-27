THE INVISIBLE MAN Is Now Available On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD; Check Out New Bonus Clips

After sending it to home release early in March, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has officially released that The Invisible Man on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Prior to the worldwide theater shut down, the Leigh Whannell-directed horror remake, which garnered an extremely positive reception from critics and fans alike (91% approval on review aggregator RottenTomatoes ; B+ CinemaScore ), was one of this year's biggest blockbusters, grossing over $125.8 million worldwide on an extremely modest $7 million production budget.

The physical home video combo pack will be well worth the money, as it contains a lot of awesome bonus content, including a lengthy Director's Journey that will take you behind the making of the movie and an exclusive audio commentary with director Leigh Whannell. Plus, there are also deleted scenes and a number of other featurettes to give you even more access to The Invisible Man.













FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT Universal City, California, April 7, 2020 – THE INVISIBLE MAN, an intense, modern-day psychological thriller, becomes available to own for the first time on Digital May 12, 2020 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on May 26, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. From iconic producer Jason Blum (Halloween, Split, Get Out, Us) and director Leigh Whannel (Saw, Insidious, Upgrade), this psychological thriller modernizes Universal’s shapeshifting, classic monster against a backdrop of an empowered woman facing her tormentor. “A cutting, contemporary work of socially conscious horror” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone), THE INVISIBLE MAN comes home with never-before-seen bonus content.



THE INVISIBLE MAN follows a modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) slowly begins to rebuild her life after the death of her abusive ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). But before long, she begins to question whether or not he is truly gone. In addition to the feature, THE INVISIBLE MAN delivers up twenty minutes of exclusive bonus content, including a chance to better get acquainted with the film’s leading actress: Elisabeth Moss, feature commentary with the writer/director and deleted scenes you won’t want to miss.



Hailed as ‘Certified Fresh’ on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 91%, THE INVISIBLE MAN stars two-time Emmy®-winner and two-time Golden Globe®-winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, “The Handmaid’s Tale”). Accompanying Moss is SAG®-winner Aldris Hodge (“Black Mirror”, Straight Outta Compton), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Storm Reid (Don’t Let Go, “Euphoria”). The theatrical version of the film is currently available for early viewing on a wide variety of popular on-demand services as a premium rental offering.



