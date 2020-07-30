SCOOB! Makes A Strong Debut On The DEG's Watched At Home Top 20 While TROLLS WORLD TOUR Retains Top Spot

Following its recent launch on Blu-ray, Warner Bros. Scoob! has entered the DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 list at #2 while Universal's smash hit Trolls World Tour retained its position on top.

As many major theater chains remain closed indefinitely with no major domestic releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list earlier this year, which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

For the fourth consecutive week, Universal's Trolls World Tour retained its position on top of the weekly list, continuing its surprisingly strong showing on home video after forgoing a traditional theatrical release earlier this year. However, unlike previous weeks, there was some change in the top five this week as Warner Bros.' Scoob! debuted at #2, following its recent launch on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. All three seasons of Paramount's Yellowstone rounded out the rest of the top five.

Screen Media Films' The Outpost fell to sixth while Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog dipped to seventh, Universal's The Invisible Man in eighth, Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level in ninth, and another new entrant in tenth with Universal's The High Note.

For the week of July 30, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list:

Trolls World Tour (DreamWorks/Universal) Scoob! (WB) Yellowstone: SSN 1 (Paramount) Yellowstone: SSN 3 (Paramount) Yellowstone: SSN 2 (Paramount) The Outpost (Screen Media Films) Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) The Invisible Man (Universal, 2020) Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) The High Note (Universal) Force of Nature (Lionsgate, 2020) Bad Boys for Life (Sony) Bloodshot (Sony, 2020) Batman Beyond: S 1-3 (WB) Harry Potter (WB, Complete 8-film Coll.) Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn (WB) The Hunt (Universal, 2020) Capone (Lionsgate, 2020) Fantasy Island (Sony, 2020) Archive (Vertical, 2020)

Source | DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group

Includes U.S. Digital Sales, Digital Rentals (VOD), DVD & Blu-ray for week ended 7.25.20