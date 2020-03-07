BATMAN BEYOND Live-Action Movie Rumored To Be In Development At Warner Bros.

This was probably to be expected, but a new rumour doing the rounds claims that Warner Bros. is actively developing a live-action Batman Beyond that, yes, is expected to include Michael Keaton's Batman...

When it was revealed that Michael Keaton is in talks to return as Batman in The Flash, we also learned that Warner Bros. is planning to have his Caped Crusader serve as a mentor to other heroes in the DC Extended Universe. Batgirl was mentioned, but most fans wondered whether this could be leading to Terry McGinnis becoming this shared world's new Dark Knight.

Now, a new rumour is doing the rounds online which indicates that a live-action Batman Beyond movie is in active development at Warner Bros. This intel doesn't come from the trades and should, as a result, be taken with a pinch of salt. However, it certainly seems to make sense.

Batman Beyond was first introduced in an animated series which debuted in 1999 from the creative team of Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett. It served as a continuation of Batman: The Animated Series and showed an older Bruce Wayne training Terry McGinnis to be the new Batman of a futuristic Gotham City. That's a role it's very easy to imagine Keaton taking on.

Fans have been asking for this movie for years, and it seems Warner Bros. has listened. However, it's no doubt early days for the project, and we don't know whether Terry would even be the focal point of the project. After all, there's nothing to say Bruce couldn't train someone like Dick Grayson or Jason Todd as the DCEU's new Batman.

What do you guys think?