GOD OF WAR Art Director Adds The Dark Knight To His BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES Character Designs

Raf Grassetti has been promising to add some heroes to his Batman: The Animated Series character gallery for a while now, and he's started with the Caped Crusader himself. We also have the full poster...

God of War art director Raf Grassetti has been sharing some awesome designs for characters from the classic Batman: The Animated Series to his Instagram page, and he's finally added a hero to his series of portraits.

Joining Joker, Harley Quinn, Two-Face, Scarecrow, Bane, Killer Croc, Penguin, Clayface, Man-Bat, Catwoman, Phantasm, Mr. Freeze and The Ventriloquist, The Riddler, and Poison Ivy is the Dark Knight himself.

We've seen dozens of takes on DC's iconic Caped Crusader on the big and small screens over the years, but for many fans, the great Kevin Conroy's version of the character from Batman: TAS remains one of the best interpretations yet. Robert Pattinson will look to put his own stamp on the legendary crime-fighter in Matt Reeves' The Batman, which we recently found out has been given a new release date and will now hit theaters next October.

Check out the Batman design along with the the full image below, and let us know what you think

Batman: The Animated Series is an American superhero animated television series based on the DC Comics superhero Batman. Developed by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Mitch Brian, and produced by Warner Bros. Animation, it originally aired on Fox Kids from September 5, 1992, to September 15, 1995, with a total of 85 episodes. For the final fifteen episodes, the series was given the on-screen title The Adventures of Batman & Robin, which was also used for reruns of earlier episodes. The series became the first in the continuity of the shared DC animated universe; spawning further animated TV series, feature films, comic books and video games with most of the same creative talent.

Be sure to keep an eye out for more of Grassetti's awesome art.