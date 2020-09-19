THE BATMAN's Matt Reeves Celebrates The Dark Knight's Holiday With A New Bill Sienkiewicz Poster

WB and DC Comics' celebration of Batman day is in full-swing and even the director of the highly-anticipated reboot of the Caped Crusader took some time out from filming to celebrate on social media.

Robert Pattinson's scary COVID-19 diagnosis led to a brief delay after The Batman resumed filming from a lengthier pause but the cameras have resumed rolling at Leavesden Studios (just outside of London) after just two weeks.

As such, it's fair to say that director Matt Reeves is incredibly busy but he still took some time out from shooting to celebrate the Caped Crusader's day with a new promo poster, commissioned by Bill Sienkiewicz.

Sienkiewicz is known for his Marvel work (particularly New Mutants, Moon Knight and Elektra) but even he got in on the chance to celebrate a day devoted to the World's Greatest Detective. Check out his promo poster below.

Shine your Bat-Signals over here because the #BatmanDay celebration continues with this show-stopping illustration from @sinKEVitch, inspired by #TheBatman 🦇 https://t.co/sZREcaG3Nw — Batman (@DCBatman) September 19, 2020

The first Batman Day was christened at San Diego Comic-Con on on July 23, 2014 during a celebration of the character's 75th Anniversary. In 2015, the celebration was held again in June before the global holiday was moved to September in 2016.

The Batman is currently scheduled for release on October 1, 2021. WB and DC Entertainment also have a tie-in HBO Max series in development that will focus on the history of Gotham City before the events in the film occur. The Batman has been confirmed to kick off a new trilogy with Pattinson signing a three-picture deal.