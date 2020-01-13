BLOODSHOT: New Trailer Confirmed For Tomorrow As Star Vin Diesel Shares Action-Packed Sneak Peek
With Bad Boys for Life set to blast into theaters this weekend, a whole new slew of trailers are coming from Sony Pictures and that includes Bloodshot tomorrow! Find more details after the jump...
The first trailer for Bloodshot
failed to show the character's classic comic book appearance and ended up looking like a somewhat generic Vin Diesel action movie as a result. However, a new one is set to be released tomorrow, and if the Instagram post below is anything to go by, then we'll finally get to see him in all his glory.
Bloodshot
is fast approaching - it arrives in theaters this March - so the marketing campaign is obviously going to start heating up in a big way.
Here's the synopsis for the movie:
After he and his wife are murdered, Marine Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is resurrected by a secret team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only to discover that there’s more to the conspiracy than he originally thought
Dave Wilson, a frequent collaborator of Deadpool director Tim Miller, is helming Bloodshot
. The script was written by Arrival
's Eric Heisserer, while Kick-Ass 2
's Jeff Wadlow also contributed.
Are you guys excited for the new trailer tomorrow?
