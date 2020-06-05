BLOODSHOT Starring Vin Diesel Is Now Available On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & DVD

After announcing it last week, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has officially released its recent Valiant Comics adaptation Bloodshot , which stars Vin Diesel, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the adaptation of the Valiant Comics hero of the same name was released on digital just ten days after it made its theatrical debut and, while data has been kept mostly confidential, analysts believe it has performed relatively well since becoming available to purchase and rent. Those figures are expected to go up with it now also available on physical home media.

In addition to Diesel, the film also starred Eiza González (Baby Driver; Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Sam Heughan (Outlander; The Spy Who Dumped Me), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island; Fantastic Four), Lamorne Morris (New Girl; Jumanji: The Next Level), Talulah Riley (Westworld; Inception), and Golden Globe-nominee Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3; Memento).

As for special features, Bloodshot will include several deleted and extended scenes, including an exclusive alternate ending, an extensive look behind making the visual effects-heavy movie, a hilarious blooper reel, and a whole lot more.

SYNOPSIS Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he's an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn't know what's real and what's not – but he's on a mission to find out. BONUS MATERIALS DIGITAL: **NEW** R.S.T. HACK: CHAINSAW (A series of 4 Animated Explorations) As the world is exposed to the bleeding edge technology of R.S.T. in news reports across the globe, one industrious hacker bypasses firewalls and dives into the secure files of the covert agency to unearth in-depth character data and black ops technology of the members of the team code-named CHAINSAW. Four separate security breaches bring our hacker ever closer to the highly classified secrets and intelligence of the team and the man known as BLOODSHOT.

Deleted & Extended Scenes including an Alternate Ending

Outtakes & Blooper Reel

Featurettes: Initiate Sequence: Directing BLOODSHOT: Visual Effects and Video Game Artist Dave Wilson takes the reins of his first feature film and reveals all of the passion, creativity, and hard work that he and his team of artists employed in bringing BLOODSHOT to life. Forgotten Soldiers: The Cast of BLOODSHOT: Vin Diesel takes center stage to unveil the compelling aspects of his approach to the comic book superhero, BLOODSHOT, and Guy Pearce, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, and Lamorne Morris detail all aspects of the film's amazing ensemble.

