JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Expected To Be The First Major Blockbuster To Resume Filming In The U.K.

With safety protocols in the process of being installed, it looks like Universal is gearing up to restart production on their biggest film of 2021, Jurassic World: Dominion , within the next few weeks.

After first getting word from Sam Neill that filming on Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion was tentatively expected to resume in July, Universal has reached out to Deadline to confirm that that is indeed their plan. Director Colin Trevorrow and the Jurassic team are currently scheduled to roll cameras again the week of July 6th at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom.

Principal photography was initially halted back in mid-March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a resumption was put on an indefinite hold until proper safety measures could be installed. At the time, they had completed about four weeks into a 20-week shoot, so they are now expected to continue filming deep into the fall, with a possible mid-to-late October wrap date.

If the schedule holds and Chris Pratt is free, then there is a possibility Marvel Studios could begin production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 early next year, as scheduled, barring any unforeseen developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Universal laid out the safety protocols they will be implementing and said, “Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home. We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn’t our main concern now: it’s safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we’re confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production.”

One of the main reasons they will be able to restart production so quickly in comparison to several other major blockbusters is that their original insurance policy will remain in place without exclusions. The safety measures they are implementing will also likely now serve as a blueprint moving forward for every other big-budget production, including, but not limited to, Paramount's MIssion: Impossible 7, Warner Bros.' The Matrix 4, and Warner Bros./DC's The Batman.

As per Universal, their safety protocols for Jurassic World: Dominion will include:

The commission of a private medical facility called Your Doctor to manage the entire production’s medical requirements. This will include Covid-19, fever and antibody testing but they will also review all hand sanitizer, social distancing measures, updates to government and best practice guidelines. Your Doctor will continually update the production’s safety measures as the science and environment changes and will be available for cast consultations to review health and safety concerns.

The studio has commissioned Your Doctor to test all crew before they start on the production. They will then test the crew at times throughout production. The whole crew will also be antibody tested. Thousands of tests are expected to be carried out over the shoot period.

All crew will be temperature tested every day and not allowed on site until complete. Two walk-through temperature testing stations are being built at each end of Pinewood Studios with capacity of 1,000 crew over 2 hours. Each test station will have a compliment of doctors, nurses and isolation booths. Crew will be verified that they have been tested by a bespoke RFID system that registers when a crew member has been temperature tested. Crew will also be given a paper wristband for identification by security as a fall back. Additional temperature test stations will be set up on location as required.

The studio is putting up around 1,800 signs across Pinewood and more on location. These will include reminders that crew numbers will be limited in various locations, the need for social distancing (six feet of separation) and one-way systems in operation.

The studio is rolling out a full COVID training program to be undertaken by all staff before starting. Universal will also do specific training for specialist groups (e.g. costume and makeup).

The studio is manufacturing 150 hand sanitizer stations to be positioned at points around Pinewood Studios. They are also putting in an extra 60 sinks. All crew members will also be given an individual hand sanitizer bottle when they start.

Production will double the cleaning recommendations and employ a large cleaning team who will continually clean all the touch points across the site in addition to all common areas, toilets, welfare and kitchens. They will clean with specialized antiviral sprays appropriate to the situation. In the evenings all toilets, communal areas, welfare areas, kitchens, trucks and sets will be antiviral fogged. Props, grip, SFX and camera will use specialized antistatic cleaning systems.

The studio is setting up a ‘Greenzone’ for the shooting cast and crew which will have an enhanced testing environment. The ‘Greenzone’ will be policed to stop any untested crew from coming in as a further measure to prevent any spread of COVID.

Universal will have additional security detail maintaining the temperature testing centers and a further team who will check crew are eligible to go into the protected greenzones. Security team will be trained in COVID measures to ensure that the required operations are followed.

The star-studded cast of Jurassic World: Dominion will feature Jurassic alums Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), 3x Golden Globe-nominee Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Academy Award-winner Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Academy Award-nominee Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Jake Johnson (Lowery Cruthers), Omar Sy (Barry Sembane), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez) and Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood).

Newcomers to the franchise include Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss), DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Scott Haze (Venom). Details on their roles are currently being kept under wraps.

Jurassic World: Dominion is tentatively slated to roar into theaters June 11, 2021.