SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Sequel Moves Back One Month To December 2021

With James Cameron's Avatar 2 moving out of 2021, Sony was quick to take advantage, pushing back Tom Holland's upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel one month from November to December.

While production isn't slated to begin for a few more months, Sony's Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel is facing another (slight) delay as the studio has pushed the Tom Holland-starrer one month from November 5 to December 17, 2021.

The prime holiday release date became available earlier today when Walt Disney Studios decided to vacate and move James Cameron's Avatar 2 to December 16, 2022. The House of Mouse also made a number of other changes, moving back their entire Avatar slate and redating a number of Untitled Star Wars films as well as Niki Caro's Mulan, which was removed from the calendar entirely.

Plot details for the currently untitled Spider-Man 3 are being held under wraps for now, but Jon Watts will be back in the director's chair with a screenplay from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. In addition to Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon are expected to reprise their roles as Peter Parker's closest allies. J.K. Simmons is also rumored to appear.

Looking ahead on the calendar, Spider-Man 3 will now open one week before Warner Bros./New Line's Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.' Sherlock Holmes 3 starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. However, considering neither of those films are expected to begin production until next year at the earliest, it seems like their may be more changes on the way.