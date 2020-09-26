LUCIFER Casts FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS & SPIDER-MAN PS4 Alum Scott Porter In A Key Role

With filming officially expected to resume next month, Lucifer has cast Scott Porter ( Friday Night Lights ; Ultimate Spider-Man ; Spider-Man PS4 ) in a key recurring role for Season 5B and Season 6.

TV Line has confirmed that Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights; Ultimate Spider-Man; Spider-Man PS4) has indeed joined the cast of Lucifer Season 5B and Season 6 in a recurring role as a character named Carol Corbett, who is being "described as a buttoned-up detective from Dan's past who joins the LAPD and quickly strikes up a connection with Ella."

Considering how poorly Ella's last romantic relationship went, it'll be interesting to see whether she'll take another crack at the dating game with Corbett, who looks like he'll be sticking around for a while.

Along with series lead Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar), the principal cast also features Lauren German (Det. Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Det. Dan Espinoza), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen), Scarlett Estevez (Trixie Espinoza), Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda Martin), and Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez), all of whom will be back for Season 6.

Dennis Haysbert (God) and Alexander Koch (Pete Daily) will recur throughout the backhalf of Season 5 while Inbar Levi (Eve) is slated to make a guest appearance in at least one episode. Their statuses for Season 6 are currently TBD.