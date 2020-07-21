LUCIFER: Detective Chloe Decker Is Tempted On The Official Poster For Season 5

Following that bombshell of a trailer from last week, Netflix has debuted the official poster art for the upcoming fifth season of Lucifer , featuring Chloe Decker being tempted by "The Devil..."

After dropping quite the bombshell reveal in last week's trailer, Netflix has unveiled the official poster for the upcoming fifth season of Lucifer, offering a red hot preview of things to come as the good detective Chloe Decker is tempted by someone that looks a whole lot like our titular devil (Tom Ellis), although we now know things aren't quite what they seem...

The first eight episodes of season five will debut on August 21, with the second half of the season set to debut sometime before the end of this calendar year.

Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar) headlines the series with a supporting cast that features Lauren German (Det. Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Det. Dan Espinoza), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen), Scarlett Estevez (Trixie Espinoza), Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda Martin), and Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez).









In the stunning fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever...



Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘Will they or won’t they?



Lucifer season five starts streaming August 21

