LUCIFER Final Season Canceled? Netflix & WB TV Reportedly In Talks For A Sixth Season Renewal
While the currently filming fifth season was announced as the "final" season last summer, TV Line is now reporting that Netflix may be looking to change course on that decision as they've recently engaged in talks with Warner Bros. Television to renew the series for a possible sixth season.
It sounds like the Devil may soon rise again as it's being reported that Netflix has engaged in negotiations with Warner Bros. Television for a possible sixth season of the beloved Tom Ellis-led series.
It's still too early to say whether the renewal will become a reality or not, but this is certainly a promising update.
To date, the fan-favorite series has aired 67 episodes, with the first three seasons airing on FOX before it was resurrected for a fourth season on Netflix. The fifth season will consist of sixteen episodes, bringing the show's episode count to 83 and making it the streaming giant's second-longest running original series, behind only Orange is the New Black (91).
In other news, Inbar Lavi has been confirmed to reprise her role as Eve in the upcoming fifth season, but details about her return are being kept under wraps for now.
The fifth (and final?) season of Lucifer will be split into two eight-episode parts, set to debut sometime this calendar year.
