LUCIFER Finds God In Former 24 Star Dennis Haysbert; Sets Up Big Reunion With D.B. Woodside
It sounds like Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) will be spending some much-needed quality time with their father this coming year, as Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the fifth and final season of Lucifer has added Golden Globe-nominated actor Dennis Haysbert (24) in a recurring role as God.
With Lucifer set to bow out this year, the showrunners are pulling out all the stops, and it's now being reported that former 24 star Dennis Haysbert will recur this season as the almighty God himself.
Speaking with the trade, co-showrunner Joe Henderson revealed how Woodside played a key role in bringing his former on-screen brother into the Lucifer family. “D.B. had actually come up to us and said, ‘Have you thought about Dennis?’ We were like, ‘Do you think he’d actually do it?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’ve already talked to him and sort of brought it up.’ And so we just went straight on at him.”
Speaking on his upcoming on-screen reunion with Woodside, Haysbert expressed his immense excitement and teased a little of what's to come when he goes from brother to father. “Every time I see D.B., there’s always this fondness and this connection…We worked on a show that was arguably one of the best shows ever produced in television, so you’re going to have a kind of camaraderie. I don’t know how I went from brothers to father. We’re celestial. We can do that.”
Lucifer will return for its fifth and final season later this year and will be split into two halves, with the first eight episodes expected to air in the Spring and the latter eight expected to air in the Winter.
