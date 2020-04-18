LUCIFER Season 6 Possibly In Jeopardy Due To Tom Ellis Contract Dispute

While it seemed like Netflix was on the verge of renewing Lucifer for a sixth season a few weeks back, it looks like a contract dispute with star Tom Ellis has put a possible renewal in jeopardy.

While it seemed as though talks for a sixth season renewal of Lucifer were on the one-yard line a few weeks back, TV Line is now reporting that negotiations between star Tom Ellis and Warner Bros. Television have suddenly broken down, with the leading man allegedly rejecting the studio's latest offer.

It was previously reported that Ellis had already finalized a deal for season six, so depending on the circumstances behind this latest development, there is a possibility he could be in breach of contract if he chooses not to honor his existing deal.

According to their sources, Warner Bros. TV has made multiple efforts to sweeten the pot for Ellis, but it looks like they've finally reached their tipping point. An insider said, "Everyone wants Tom to be happy, but there's a limit, and it's been reached."

Despite the current controversy, it seems more likely than not that this situation with Ellis will ultimately be resolved as co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have already closed their deals and the entire supporting cast is also expected to have their options picked up, although that is dependent on first closing a deal with Ellis.

It just now remains to be seen which side will concede first.

Meanwhile, Lucifer is slated to return for its fifth (and potentially final) season this summer.