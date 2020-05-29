LUCIFER Star Tom Ellis Closes Deal For Season 6; Setting The Stage For A Renewal Announcement

Following some contract uncertainty, it looks like a Lucifer season six renewal is again in the cards as star Tom Ellis has officially struck a new deal with WB TV to return as the titular devil.

TV Line is reporting that Lucifer star Tom Ellis has officially closed a new deal with Warner Bros. Television and Netflix to return as Lucifer Morningstar in a potential sixth season of the hit series, which seems all but guaranteed now.

Netflix has yet to announce an official premiere date for season five nor have they formally announced a sixth season renewal, but both seem imminent, barring any unforeseen developments in the coming days/weeks.

The original plan was for filming on season six to begin in September, but with production on season five currently halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, shooting dates have been indefinitely pushed back.

Along with Ellis, the entire principal cast - including Lauren German (Det. Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Det. Dan Espinoza), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen), Scarlett Estevez (Trixie Espinoza), Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda Martin), and Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez) - are all already under contract and will return in their respective starring roles.

Executive producers and co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson will also be back, having closed their deal for a new season back in February.