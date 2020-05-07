LUCIFER: The Devil Goes Noir In First Look Stills From Maze-Centric Season Five Episode

With just under two months to go until Lucifer returns for its fifth and penultimate season, Netflix has shared seven awesome new black-and-white photos from the season's special noir episode.

With a premiere date set and a sixth season secured, Entertainment Weekly has shared first look black-and-white stills at a very special noir episode of Lucifer, which returns with the first eight episodes of season five on August 21.

The hour is titled "It Never Ends Well for the Chicken" and, barring any unforeseen changes, will be season's fourth installment. Also, in addition to paying homage to noir films, the episode will also feature a pretty significant homage to The Princess Bride with Lucifer and Trixie (Scarlett Estevez) assuming the storytelling roles.

There's no official synopsis currently available, but the plot is said to follow Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) first "unofficial" case in 1940s Los Angeles and will delve deep into fan-favorite Maze's (Lesley Ann-Brandt) mysterious past, which should be welcome news.

Along with series lead Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar), the principal cast also features Lauren German (Det. Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Det. Dan Espinoza), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen), Scarlett Estevez (Trixie Espinoza), Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda Martin), and Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez).

Lucifer season five starts streaming August 21

