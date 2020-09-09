LUCIFER's Final Season On Netflix Will Be Quite A Bit Shorter Than Anyone Anticipated

Lucifer fans rejoiced when it was revealed that the show is getting a final season on Netflix, but the episode count is set to be quite a bit shorter than fans may have anticipated or hoped for!

The news that Netflix saved Lucifer was welcomed by fans of the DC TV series, but there may be some disappointment surrounding the streaming platform's season 6 plans! The news season 5 would be only 10 episodes was met with a negative response, though that was later expanded to 16 and released in two halves.

The first batch of season 5 episodes debuted on August 21, but it's now been confirmed by TV Line that the sixth and final season will consist of 10 episodes.

That brings the total number of Lucifer episodes to 93, meaning it just falls short of an historic 100.

Lucifer is currently set to resume production on September 24, giving it time to finish up the final episode of season 5 before work on season 6 starts (the plan is to segue straight into that). An air date has not been set, and it's unclear whether coronavirus (COVID-19) is to blame for the shortened number of episodes in what looks set to be the popular show's last-ever season.

Lucifer season 5 stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith, and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez.

