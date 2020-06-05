Blake Lively Partners With FREE GUY's Shawn Levy For Post-Apocalyptic Thriller DARK DAYS AT THE MAGNA CARTA

Netflix has just picked up an interesting new post-apocalyptic thriller, titled Dark Days at the Magna Carta . Shawn Levy ( Free Guy ) is set to direct with Blake Lively ( The Rhythm Section ) starring.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Netflix has acquired a new post-apocalyptic thriller, titled Dark Days at the Magna Carta, with Academy Award-nominee Shawn Levy (Free Guy; Date Night) set to direct and Blake Lively (The Rhythm Section; A Simple Favor) attached to star.

The project is being developed as a possible franchise for Lively and hails from newcomer Michael Paisley, who just two years ago, was working in a CAA mailroom. He's now been formally tasked with writing the screenplay for this first film, which the streamer hopes to ultimately turn into a trilogy.

While plot details are currently being kept under wraps, the film is being described as a character-driven thriller set against a catastrophic event and will center on a woman going to extreme lengths to survive and save her family, which is more or less on par with a number of other projects Netflix has historically shown interest in.

Lively will also serve as a producer through her B for Effort production company alongside Kate Vorhoff (21 Bridges; Hustlers) while Levy will also be a producer through his Academy Award-nominated 21 Laps Entertainment production banner, along with Dan Cohen (Arrival; Stranger Things).

Blake Lively recently starred in Paramount's The Rhythm Section and is set to star as Cecilia Fitzpatrick in CBS Films' thriller The Husband's Secret while Levy recently directed Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool; Deadpool 2) in 20th Century Studios' Free Guy and will soon partner with Reynolds again on an untitled time travel adventure movie for Skydance Productions.