THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Is Too Cool For School On An Easter Egg-Filled New Poster For Season 2

While the premiere is still about a month out, Netflix has shared a brand new poster for The Umbrella Academy and it features a ton of Easter Eggs, seemingly previewing what's to come in season two.

Ahead of its July 31st premiere date, Netflix has released a brand new poster for the upcoming second season of The Umbrella Academy, featuring all seven members of the superpowered family sporting some very cool sunglasses that are literally more than meets the eye.

While you'll have to zoom in closely on the poster to make out what's happening, the reflection of each character's glasses features an Easter Egg that teases some of what's to come in season two, which is expected to feature a ton of time traveling as the Hargreeves head to the '60s and beyond.

It's uncertain when a trailer might arrive, but with this new poster, recent character posters and fresh stills, it seems like its arrival may be just around the corner.

The critically acclaimed series stars Ellen Page as Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Number One, David Castañeda as Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, and Justin H. Min as Number Six.

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father's death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.



The Umbrella Academy is based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The live-action series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige, and is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix. Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Jeff F. King (Hand of God), Bluegrass Television, and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will serve as co-executive producers.



The Umbrella Academy returns July 31

