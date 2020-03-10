THE MANDALORIN: It looks Like Rosario Dawson & Timothy Olyphant Are Officially Confirmed For Season 2

Despite reliable sources reporting that both Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant had signed on to appear in The Mandalorian Season 2, this is the first time we've had official confirmation from Disney...

The trades have been bringing us news of quite few new additions to the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian over the past few months, but aside from Sasha Banks (whose mysterious character was spotted in the recent trailer), we've yet to get official word on their involvement.

Now, though, an Instagram story from Disney Plus Denmark would appear to confirm that Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant will appear.

Dawson (Sin City, Daredevil) is expected to play fan-favorite force-wielder Ahsoka Tano, while Olyphant (Deadwood, Justified) has reportedly signed on for the smaller role of Cobb Vanth, who was introduced in Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath series of novels.

The Disney Plus Denmark Instagram story confirms Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant for The Mandalorian Season 2! pic.twitter.com/MjF1hM8k0F — Kessel Run Transmissions (@KRTransmissions) October 3, 2020

This isn't exactly surprising given the previous trade reports, but it's nice to have official word on Dawson and Olyphant's casting - especially since there was no sign of either of 'em in the first trailer. Still no updates on Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett, but a second trailer should give us at least a little more to go on.

The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ on October 30th.