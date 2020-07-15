Second MARVEL'S AVENGERS War Table To Be Streamed July 29 And Deep Dive Into The Upcoming Beta

Square Enix has announced that the second War Table digital stream for Marvel's Avengers will be streamed digitally on July 29 and provide an exclusive in-depth look into the upcoming beta for the game.

Marvel fans looking to learn more about Crystal Dynamics' upcoming action-adventure game, Marvel's Avengers, will want to tune in to the upcoming War Table which Square Enix announced will premiere on July 29. The digital stream will begin at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) and will provide detals on the upcoming beta program. Several exclusive videos will be shared, detailing the beta content as well as providing insight into the development of Marvel's Avengers. Square Enix also hinted at clues to future content and announcements for the game.

This is the second digital stream for Marvel's Avengers. The first War Table was hosted in June and offered a seven-minute video of Thor gameplay as well as an action-packed, story trailer focused on the game's central villain M.O.D.O.K. We also learned about the team-based missions, War Zones, and how the Avengers become even stronger when working together.

Marvel's Avengers is an action-adventure in which players step into the suits of Earth's Mightiest. The game offers an original story told through single-player Campaign Hero Missions, but also features an online component in which players can team up and tackle War Zones. Each hero is inspired by their comic book counterpart although Crystal Dynamics did take creative liberties in their design, personality, and story.

The upcoming beta program will give players a chance to dive into the world of Marvel's Avengers ahead of its September release. The beta program kicks off on August 7 exclusively for PlayStation 4 owners who have pre-ordered the game and will run through August 9. The beta will become available to all PS4 owners, as well as those who have pre-ordered for Xbox One and PC, on August 14 and run until August 16. Finally, on August 21, the beta will open to everyone on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. No pre-order will be necessary to access this final beta period which runs until August 23.

Assemble your team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, embrace your powers, and live your Super Hero dreams. Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a new, hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco. The celebration turns deadly when a mysterious enemy causes a catastrophic accident which results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, a sprawling adventure ignites when a determined young woman named Kamala Khan sets out to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers to stop the unchecked power of the secretive new force known as AIM. Marvel’s Avengers continues the epic journey with new Heroes and new narrative delivered on an ongoing basis, for the definitive Avengers gaming experience.

Marvel's Avengers launches on September 4, 2020. It will be available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Stadia. It will also be released on the PS5 and Xbox Serise X when both consoles launch this holiday season.