THE INVISIBLE MAN Makes A Strong Push, But SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Remains King Of The Watched At Home Top 20

While Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog remains on top of DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 list, there are a pair of new entrants in the top five: Universal's The Invisible Man and Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level !

With major theater chains expected to remain closed indefinitely and no major releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group recently introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list, which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

For the second consecutive week, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog was the top film on the list, continuing to assert its dominance in both physical & digital sales and rentals. Combined with its strong box office performance ($306.8M worldwide) in February, the Jeff Fowler-directed video game movie adaptation is one of this year's biggest successes, which is certainly good news for the studio as they move forward with a sequel.

Universal's The Invisible Man saw a big bump from last week, jumping from #14 to #2 after debuting on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD last week. Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and Sony's Bad Boys for Life were third and fourth, respectively, while Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level shot up from ninth to fifth - likely boosted from a recent digital sale.

For the week of June 4, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list: