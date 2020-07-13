GOD OF WAR Art Director Adds Storm, Beast & Shadowcat To His Series Of X-MEN Character Designs

Raf Grassetti recently followed up his Batman: The Animated Series designs with some cool takes on Nightcrawler, Colossus and Cyclops, and the God of War art director has now added another trio of mutants.

Earlier this year, God of War art director Raf Grassetti shared some awesome designs for characters from the classic Batman: The Animated Series to his Instagram page, and he recently followed those up with his interpretations of three popular members of Marvel Comics' X-Men.

Now, Grassetti has added Beast, Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat and Storm to the series.

Fans seemed to be very impressed with Cyclops, Nightcrawler and Colossus, with many feeling that the costume redesigns would be perfect for an eventual MCU X-Men reboot. It's difficult to argue, as Grassetti appears to have combined several different elements of the heroes' classic outfits while giving them a modern twist - something Marvel Studios has done on many occasions in the past.

Check out Beast, Shadowcat and Storm by scrolling through the gallery below, and let us know what you think in the comments.