BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Takes The Top Spot On DEG's Watched At Home Top 20 List

With major theater chains expected to remain closed indefinitely and no major releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group recently introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list, which would tally up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).
This week, Sony's Bad Boys for Life continued trending upward and finally overtook Disney/Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to claim the #1 spot on the list. STX's The Gentlemen, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level rounded out the top five.
Bad Boys for Life, The Gentlemen, and Like a Boss all made their physical home video debuts last week and all benefitted from their respective Blu-ray sales, with each title making major jumps. The Will Smith/Martin Lawrence actioner went from second to first while Guy Ritchie's latest went from seventh to third and the Rose Byrne/Tiffany Haddish comedy finally entered the Top 20 at #13.
For the week of April 30, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list:
- Bad Boys for Life (Sony)
- Star Wars: Ep IX - Skywalker (Disney)
- The Gentlemen (STX/Universal, 2019)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount)
- Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony)
- Dolittle (Universal)
- The Call of the Wild (Disney, 2020)
- Underwater (Fox)
- 1917 (Universal)
- Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn (WB)
- Little Women (Sony, 2019)
- Bloodshot (Sony, 2020)
- The Way Back (WB, 2020)
- Like a Boss (Paramount)
- Knives Out (Lionsgate)
- Ip Man 4: The Finale (Well Go USA)
- Just Mercy (WB)
- Fantasy Island (Sony, 2020)
- Spies in Disguise (Fox)
- Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
