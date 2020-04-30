Action Headlines Videos

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Takes The Top Spot On DEG's Watched At Home Top 20 List

After a lengthy reign on top, Disney/Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has finally been toppled as Sony's Bad Boys for Life has taken the #1 spot on DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 list.

Rohan Patel | 4/30/2020
Filed Under: "Action" Source: DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group

With major theater chains expected to remain closed indefinitely and no major releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group recently introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list, which would tally up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms). 

This week, Sony's Bad Boys for Life continued trending upward and finally overtook Disney/Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to claim the #1 spot on the list. STX's The Gentlemen, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level rounded out the top five.

Bad Boys for LifeThe Gentlemen, and Like a Boss all made their physical home video debuts last week and all benefitted from their respective Blu-ray sales, with each title making major jumps. The Will Smith/Martin Lawrence actioner went from second to first while Guy Ritchie's latest went from seventh to third and the Rose Byrne/Tiffany Haddish comedy finally entered the Top 20 at #13. 

For the week of April 30, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list:

  1. Bad Boys for Life (Sony)
  2. Star Wars: Ep IX - Skywalker (Disney)
  3. The Gentlemen (STX/Universal, 2019)
  4. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount)
  5. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony)
  6. Dolittle (Universal)
  7. The Call of the Wild (Disney, 2020)
  8. Underwater (Fox)
  9. 1917 (Universal)
  10. Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn (WB)
  11. Little Women (Sony, 2019)
  12. Bloodshot (Sony, 2020)
  13. The Way Back (WB, 2020)
  14. Like a Boss (Paramount)
  15. Knives Out (Lionsgate)
  16. Ip Man 4: The Finale (Well Go USA)
  17. Just Mercy (WB)
  18. Fantasy Island (Sony, 2020)
  19. Spies in Disguise (Fox)
  20. Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
