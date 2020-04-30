BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Takes The Top Spot On DEG's Watched At Home Top 20 List

After a lengthy reign on top, Disney/Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has finally been toppled as Sony's Bad Boys for Life has taken the #1 spot on DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 list.

With major theater chains expected to remain closed indefinitely and no major releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group recently introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list, which would tally up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

This week, Sony's Bad Boys for Life continued trending upward and finally overtook Disney/Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to claim the #1 spot on the list. STX's The Gentlemen, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level rounded out the top five.

Bad Boys for Life, The Gentlemen, and Like a Boss all made their physical home video debuts last week and all benefitted from their respective Blu-ray sales, with each title making major jumps. The Will Smith/Martin Lawrence actioner went from second to first while Guy Ritchie's latest went from seventh to third and the Rose Byrne/Tiffany Haddish comedy finally entered the Top 20 at #13.

For the week of April 30, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list: