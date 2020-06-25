THE INVISIBLE MAN Is The New #1 On DEG's Watched At Home Top 20; JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL Cracks The Top 3

For the first time in over a month, there's a new #1 on DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 as The Invisible Man takes the top position, followed by Sonic the Hedgehog and Jumanji: The Next Level .

As many major theater chains remain closed indefinitely and no major releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list earlier this year, which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

After a four-week reign on top, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog has dipped to #2 while Universal's The Invisible Man has moved up into the top position. The top five actually saw more reshuffling as Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level jumped up to third, followed by Yellowstone (Season 1) in fourth and Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) fell to fifth.

Both seasons of Paramount's Yellowstone actually made the top ten - a first for any television series this year - likely getting a boost from last week's third season premiere. Several other top films continued to perform well and the Harry Potter complete 8-film collection also reentered the Top 20.

For the week of June 25, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list: