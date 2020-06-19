THE HUNT Breaks Into The Top Three On DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 List While SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Remains #1

On DEG's latest Watched at Home Top 20, Paramount's smash hit Sonic the Hedgehog remains the top film, but there's a new entrant in the top three as Universal's The Hunt reenters the list.

With major theater chains expected to remain closed indefinitely and no major releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group recently introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list, which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

For the fourth straight week, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog was the #1 film on the list while Universal's The Invisible Man repeated in second place. Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and Sony's Bad Boys for Life dipped to fourth and fifth, respectively, as Universal's The Hunt leaped to third place following its Blu-ray and DVD debut last week.

Outside of that, there weren't many surprises, but Warner Bros.' Gone with the Wind made its debut at #10, getting an unexpected boost after its recent removal from HBO streaming platforms.

For the week of June 18, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list: