LUCIFER Season 5 Photos Tease The Devil's Return (But All May Not Be What It Seems...)

Netflix has shared a new batch of photos from the upcoming fifth season of Lucifer , offering a preview of the Devil's return to Earth... but as the trailer revealed, there may be something nefarious afoot.

While we'll have to wait a few more weeks for Lucifer season five, Netflix has shared a new batch of photos from the first half of the upcoming season, offering a quick preview of what to expect from the Devil's (Tom Ellis) impending return.

Since the official trailer did reveal that when the season picks up, Michael (Tom Ellis) will have arrived in town to destroy his twin brother's life, it's hard to tell whether we're actually seeing Luci or if it's really Michael romancing Chloe (Lauren German) in episode two. However, based on that photo of Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) in Hell, where he will presumably attempt to convince Lucifer to return to help them defeat Michael, there is a strong possibility that's the real deal Lucifer we're seeing.

At the moment, it's unclear whether Michael will be a season-long big bad or if he's just around for a few episodes until God (Dennis Haysbert) makes his debut, but regardless, the photos do seemingly reveal that the brother/brother showdown previewed in the trailer will likely occur in episode three.

Along with series lead Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar), the principal cast also features Lauren German (Det. Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Det. Dan Espinoza), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen), Scarlett Estevez (Trixie Espinoza), Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda Martin), and Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez).

Click through the images below to view in ultra hi-resolution!

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever.







Lucifer season five starts streaming August 21

