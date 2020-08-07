CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA Canceled At Netflix; Final 8 Episodes Set To Debut Late 2020

Just days after The CW axed Katy Keene , another Archieverse series has met the cancelation bear as Netflix has announced its decision to end the Kiernan Shipka-fronted Chilling Adventures of Sabrina .

Netflix has canceled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina after two seasons (which were split into four parts) and they've also announced that the final eight episodes, Part 4, are set to premiere at the end of this calendar year.

The series stars Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men; The Blackcoat's Daughter) as the fan-favorite teenage witch and will complete its run with thirty-six episodes (20 in season one; 16 in season two). Veteran actresses Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings; War of the Worlds) and Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman; Shaun of the Dead) co-star as her Aunts Zelda and Hilda, respectively.

In his statement, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said:

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Their decision comes just days after another Archieverse series, Katy Keene, was axed by The CW following a thirteen-episode first season.

As for what's to come in the final batch of episodes, Netflix has shared the official synopsis for the second half of season two, which seems to spell doom for the Spellmans.

“The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Check out first look photos from Part 4 below!