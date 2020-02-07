YELLOWSTONE Jumps To The Top Of DEG's Watched At Home Top 20; TROLLS WORLD TOUR Gets A Huge Bump

While it was picking up some steam last week, Paramount's Yellowstone has now staked its claim at three of the top four spots on DEG's Watched At Home Top 20 list. Plus, Trolls World Tour jumps to #2!

As many major theater chains remain closed indefinitely with no major releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list earlier this year, which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

For the first time since the list's inception, a television series has taken the top spot on DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 list as the third season of Paramount Network's Yellowstone is the new #1. The series has actually received a huge boost in digital sales following its recent season premiere, with seasons one and two finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Trolls World Tour ended up in the #2 position after debuting on Digital HD platforms last week. It's set for its official 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD launch next week, so its numbers are likely to continue improving next week.

As for this year's most popular films, Universal's The Invisible Man was fifth, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog was sixth, Universal's The Hunt was seventh, Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level was eighth, Sony's Bad Boys for Life was ninth, and Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) fell to tenth.

For the week of June 25, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list: