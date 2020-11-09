HELSTROM: Episode Titles And Synopses Reveal Fresh Details On The Marvel Comics Series

Helstrom arrives on Hulu next month just in time for Halloween, and the first five episode titles and synopses have now been revealed which drop some big hints about what fans can expect from the show!

Hulu has shared the synopses for the first five episodes of Helstrom, all of which give viewers a better idea of what to expect from the Marvel series. While it is loosely based on Daimon Hellstrom's comic book adventures, enough changes have been made to ensure people won't think it's part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is now in charge of the small screen stories fans see, and Helstrom is something of a leftover from Jeph Loeb's tenure as the head of Marvel Television.

Here are the episode titles and synopses:

Episode 1 - Mother's Little Helpers: Daimon Helstrom investigates a possessed young boy in Oregon. Meanwhile in San Francisco, Ana Helstrom stages an auction to expose a criminal. Disturbing events at St. Teresa's cause concern as the siblings estranged Mother remains hospitalized. Written By: Paul Zbyszewski. Directed By: Daina Reed

Episode 2 - Viaticum: A horrific accident leads Daimon and Gabriella fighting to save a man’s soul, while a darker force attempts to stop them. Meanwhile, Yen's relationship with his work takes a dark turn towards obsession, and a discovery leads Ana back to St. Teresa's. Written By: Blair Butler. Directed By: Anders Engstrom

Episode 3 - The One Who Got Away: Daimon and Ana learn more about the destruction their father left in his wake. With Gabriella, they pay a visit to a potential victim and find themselves in deeper than they ever could have imagined. Hastings shocks Caretaker with a stunning revelation. Written By: Marcus Dalzine. Directed By: Michael Offer

Episode 4 - Containment: A demonic enemy brings together an unusual group. Daimon and Ana travel to San Francisco in search of Yen and an artifact that may help defeat the enemy. Ana tells Daimon about her extracurricular activities, and Gabriella's faith is attacked. Written By: Sheila Wilson. Directed By: Amanda Row

Episode 5 - Committed: Things are not what they seem as Mother's health sharply declines. As Ana searches for Yen, Gabriella offers counsel to a student struggling to understand how demons live among us. Daimon makes a discovery that is truly a matter of life and death. Written By: Matt Morgan & Ian Sobel. Directed By: Jovanka Vuckovic

There will be a virtual panel for Helstrom at New York Comic Con, so another trailer there seems likely.

Helstrom stars Tom Austen as Daimon Helstrom, Sydney Lemmon as Ana Helstrom, Elizabeth Marvel as Victoria Helstrom, Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rossetti, Robert Wisdom as Caretaker, June Carryl as Louise Hastings, and Alain Uy as Chris Yen. The series arrives on Hulu on Friday, October 16.

